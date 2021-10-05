HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FLUX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

FLUX opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. The company has a market cap of $77.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.86. Flux Power has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 190.10% and a negative net margin of 60.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Flux Power by 1,008.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,641 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 16.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 729,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 101,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 137.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,414 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flux Power by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

