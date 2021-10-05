Head-To-Head Comparison: GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) vs. LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GTY Technology and LegalZoom.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50

GTY Technology currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.80%. LegalZoom.com has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.66%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than GTY Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GTY Technology and LegalZoom.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology $48.13 million 8.63 -$44.01 million ($0.71) -10.17 LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 10.14 $9.90 million N/A N/A

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than GTY Technology.

Profitability

This table compares GTY Technology and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology -82.51% -13.88% -9.84% LegalZoom.com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats GTY Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc. is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings was founded on August 11, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

