Head to Head Comparison: Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) and Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) and Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Commerzbank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vinda International and Commerzbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinda International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Commerzbank $12.73 billion 0.66 -$3.28 billion ($2.69) -2.48

Vinda International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commerzbank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vinda International and Commerzbank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinda International 0 0 0 0 N/A Commerzbank 2 8 2 0 2.00

Commerzbank has a consensus price target of $5.70, suggesting a potential downside of 14.67%. Given Commerzbank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Commerzbank is more favorable than Vinda International.

Profitability

This table compares Vinda International and Commerzbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinda International N/A N/A N/A Commerzbank -27.68% -10.41% -0.58%

Volatility & Risk

Vinda International has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerzbank has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commerzbank beats Vinda International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinda International

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names. The company is also involved in the trade of wood pulp and machinery; and provision of home health care and health management consulting services, as well as import and export activities. In addition, it produces and sells steam. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Vinda International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Essity Group Holding BV.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management. The Corporate Clients segment includes credit products and financing solutions for mid-size corporate clients, international corporations, and financial institutions. The Others and Consolidation segment contains the income and expenses which are not attributable to the business segments. The company was founded on February 26, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

