Head to Head Survey: Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

0.1% of Flutter Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and thyssenkrupp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flutter Entertainment $5.67 billion 6.15 $48.66 million $2.52 39.43 thyssenkrupp $32.37 billion 0.19 $10.74 billion N/A N/A

thyssenkrupp has higher revenue and earnings than Flutter Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Flutter Entertainment and thyssenkrupp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flutter Entertainment 1 1 12 0 2.79 thyssenkrupp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $87.98, indicating a potential downside of 11.45%. thyssenkrupp has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 258.97%. Given thyssenkrupp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe thyssenkrupp is more favorable than Flutter Entertainment.

Risk & Volatility

Flutter Entertainment has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, thyssenkrupp has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and thyssenkrupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flutter Entertainment N/A N/A N/A thyssenkrupp 34.89% -35.97% -10.27%

Summary

Flutter Entertainment beats thyssenkrupp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system. The PPB Retail segment covers sports betting and gaming machine services delivered through licensed bookmaking shop estates in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The U.S. segment consists of sports betting, daily fantasy sports, and gaming services. The company was founded on February 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines. The Elevator Technology segment constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges; and installation. The Industrial Solutions segment is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction, as well as naval shipbuilding. The Materials Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. The Steel Europe segment involves in the flat carbon steel activities such as materials solutions and finished parts. The Corporate segment refers to the head office; and the performance of processes in accounting, information technology, real estate and human resources, as well as special units for the m

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.