Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,303,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,178,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 257.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after buying an additional 6,577,922 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 201.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,324,000 after buying an additional 3,738,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,073,000 after buying an additional 1,149,004 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 45.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,831,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after buying an additional 575,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 103,109.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 538,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 538,233 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMGN stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

