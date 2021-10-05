Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 262,783 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 130.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.20% of VEREIT worth $21,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VEREIT by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VEREIT by 828.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in VEREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VER stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VER shares. Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

