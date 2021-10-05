Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $16.10 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1,477.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,176 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,819 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

