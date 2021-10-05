Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,739 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $20,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,635,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $224.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.69 and a 200 day moving average of $210.77. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.17.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.