Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103,140 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.41% of MGIC Investment worth $19,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,354,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,255,000 after buying an additional 985,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 333.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,951,000 after buying an additional 5,992,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in MGIC Investment by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,874,000 after buying an additional 1,324,574 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 252.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,650,000 after buying an additional 4,671,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MGIC Investment by 27.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,084,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,745,000 after buying an additional 1,299,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

MTG opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

