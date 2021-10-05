Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 854,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,361 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK stock opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

