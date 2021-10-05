Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Down 3.5%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares dropped 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 45,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,800,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

HL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.68.

The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 850,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 55,082 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $802,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $4,231,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,286 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

