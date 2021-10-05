Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits Market Cap of $5.82 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.82 billion and $350.06 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00049863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00127696 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.24 or 0.00488748 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00015495 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00045242 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00030882 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.