Helen of Troy (HELE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Helen of Troy to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $220.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.