Helen Torley Sells 50,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $2,004,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,119,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.00. 790,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,312. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.95.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

