Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,123 shares during the quarter. Herc comprises approximately 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Herc worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Herc during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRI. Barclays raised their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Shares of HRI traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.41. 821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,860. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $174.52. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

