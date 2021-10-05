Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $793,085.45 and approximately $140,579.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00061824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00109828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00138951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,835.71 or 0.99713691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.90 or 0.06706641 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

