Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Heska accounts for about 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.16% of Heska worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heska by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heska by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heska by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded up $6.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.05. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,217. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,315.79 and a beta of 1.72. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.29 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

