Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Highwoods is seeing a recovery in demand for office assets and rent growth at its properties amid long-term positive outlook for its markets. The recent trend in the estimate revisions for 2021 fund from operation (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Its diversified tenant base that includes several industry bellwethers is expected to drive steady cash flows. The company’s capital-recycling strategy to enhance its presence in targeted high-growth markets and match-fund acquisitions with non-core asset dispositions also augur well. Yet, large-scale asset dispositions are expected to result in near-term earnings dilution. Also, intense competition from developers, owners and operators of office properties poses challenge for the company. Shares of Highwoods have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.