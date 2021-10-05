Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to post $364.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $348.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $383.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of HLMN opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

