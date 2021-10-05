Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to post $364.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $348.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $383.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hillman Solutions.
Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13).
Shares of HLMN opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $13.46.
About Hillman Solutions
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.
