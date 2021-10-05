Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $364.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will report $364.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $383.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $348.10 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hillman Solutions.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13).

HLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.