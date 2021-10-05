Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Down 46.5% in September

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the August 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

HTHIY stock opened at $113.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.40. Hitachi has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $124.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hitachi had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hitachi will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

