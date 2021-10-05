HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Barclays

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $34.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 8.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

