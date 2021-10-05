HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,351 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,223 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HP by 16.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after buying an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $410,594,000 after buying an additional 1,233,577 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after buying an additional 83,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,684,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $244,024,000 after acquiring an additional 659,237 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

