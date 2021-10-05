Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $76.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.02. 147,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,543. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

