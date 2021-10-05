Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.09.

HUBG stock opened at $70.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

