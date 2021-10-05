Humaniq Hits Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $49,138.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Humaniq has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.62 or 0.08533601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.52 or 0.00282962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00113857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

