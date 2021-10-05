Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Short Interest Down 22.4% in September

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 328,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
HBP stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Huttig Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.53.
Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter.
Huttig Building Products Company Profile
Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.
