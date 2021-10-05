Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Short Interest Down 22.4% in September

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 328,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HBP stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Huttig Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.53.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

