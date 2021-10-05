hybrix Tops One Day Trading Volume of $971.00 (HY)

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. hybrix has a market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $971.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, hybrix has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One hybrix coin can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00003153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00062804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00098338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00141053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,181.88 or 0.99523574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.64 or 0.06774215 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002647 BTC.

hybrix Coin Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,089 coins. hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . hybrix’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io

hybrix Coin Trading

