IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $124.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of IHS Markit has outperformed its industry in the past year, mainly due to earnings beat in the past seven quarters. IHS Markit has a well-diversified global customer base and solid brand recognition. The company’s depth and breadth of information and analytics is a key competitive differentiator. Acquisitions act as a key growth catalyst by helping the company expand offerings and strengthen international footprint. The company's business model ensures solid recurring revenue generation capacity. On the flip side, higher costs remain a concern as the company plans to make investments in automotive, energy and financial services. The company's business experiences event driven seasoanlity, causing fluctuations in revenues and profits. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on INFO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.00.

INFO stock opened at $114.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.16. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $77.17 and a fifty-two week high of $125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 262.8% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 362,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,116,000 after acquiring an additional 262,845 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $990,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 93.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,263,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,244,000 after acquiring an additional 610,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.