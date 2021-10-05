Incent Market Cap Tops $3.15 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Incent has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $70.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded up 244.6% against the dollar. One Incent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00063057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00098991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00141405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,165.56 or 0.99695650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.43 or 0.06834409 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

