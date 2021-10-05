Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $21.01. 1,458,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.92. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

