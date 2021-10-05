Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,478,000 after acquiring an additional 141,483 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,559,000 after purchasing an additional 70,050 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,830,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $270.99 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.63 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.62 and its 200 day moving average is $268.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

