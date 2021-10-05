Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.05% of GAN worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in GAN by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,332 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in GAN in the 1st quarter worth about $20,020,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GAN by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,098,000 after purchasing an additional 607,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GAN by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 319,357 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GAN by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 239,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $451,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,066 shares in the company, valued at $451,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit acquired 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,085 shares of company stock worth $2,251,364. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.08 million, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. GAN Limited has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. GAN’s revenue was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

