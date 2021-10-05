Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Position in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.06% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 65,419 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 671,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 110,778 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,749,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1,570.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 191,345 shares during the period.

VanECk BDC Income ETF stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $17.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94.

