Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 105 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. South State CORP. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $188.95 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $126.80 and a 12 month high of $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.38 and a 200-day moving average of $203.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.59.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

