Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 333 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.59.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 539,762 shares of company stock worth $39,467,201 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.73. The firm has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $77.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

