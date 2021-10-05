Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.