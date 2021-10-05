Indorse Token (IND) Trading Down 50.8% This Week

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Indorse Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded down 50.8% against the US dollar. Indorse Token has a market cap of $427,497.07 and approximately $37.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,244.64 or 0.08481508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00054053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.09 or 0.00267937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00114335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

