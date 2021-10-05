Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €40.65 ($47.83).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

