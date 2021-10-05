Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,004 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Ingersoll Rand worth $27,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 167.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.06.

IR opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

