Insider Buying: Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Insider Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) insider David Clarke bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$17.49 ($12.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,980.00 ($24,985.71).
The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50.
About Charter Hall Group
Featured Article: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.