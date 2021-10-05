Insider Buying: Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Insider Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) insider David Clarke bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$17.49 ($12.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,980.00 ($24,985.71).

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.