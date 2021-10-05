Insured Finance (INFI) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0776 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $6,746.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00063888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00110457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00141926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,051.45 or 1.00206361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.58 or 0.06854246 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.