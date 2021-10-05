Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) is Tamarack Advisers LP’s 8th Largest Position

Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Integer comprises 3.6% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned approximately 0.41% of Integer worth $12,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Integer by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 1,798.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ITGR stock traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $93.80. 230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,775. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $312.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $233,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

