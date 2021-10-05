Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,193,315.25 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $1,193,315.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $1,185,700.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $1,206,009.82.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,259 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $1,182,635.43.

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,161,741.15.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,108,643.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44.

On Friday, September 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,145,211.18.

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $1,115,847.90.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $1,176,971.01.

On Monday, August 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,158,583.74.

IBKR traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,325. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.64. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,074,000 after buying an additional 74,594 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after buying an additional 60,317 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

