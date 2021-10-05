InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $72.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “InterDigital is focused on securing agreements with unlicensed customers in the handset and consumer electronics markets as it aims to become a leading developer of technology solutions for the mobile industry and IoT. The licensing agreement with China-based handset manufacturer Xiaomi underscores the strength of its portfolio across several key technologies related to cellular wireless, including 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technology. Global footprint and its ability to penetrate different markets are noteworthy. It is poised to gain from future growth opportunities fueled by the 5G rollout. However, high research and development costs strain its margins. Its policy of acquiring companies adds to integration risks. Stiff competition and an uncertain macroeconomic environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic might hinder its momentum to some extent.”

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

IDCC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.29. The stock had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,148. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

