International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

ICAGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.