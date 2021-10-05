Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.83 and last traded at $37.83. 4,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 526,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $39,648,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after acquiring an additional 338,080 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,756.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after buying an additional 262,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,946,000 after buying an additional 259,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

