Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years.

Shares of VCV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,657. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.00% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $13,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

