Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the August 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:PFM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.17. 40,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,375. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

