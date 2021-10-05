Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PSL traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.46. 1,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

